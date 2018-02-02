KENS
It's Smokin' Good!

2M Smokehouse

KENS 11:26 AM. CST February 02, 2018

Looking for BBQ con ganas? This smokin good joint will have your taste buds begging for more! 

2M Smokehouse
2731 S WW White RD.
Open Thursday-Sunday
11 A.m.-4 P.M. or Until Sold out
210.885.9352
2MSmokehouse.com
 

