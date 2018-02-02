Close It's Smokin' Good! 2M Smokehouse KENS 11:26 AM. CST February 02, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Looking for BBQ ‘con ganas’? This smokin’ good joint will have your taste buds begging for more! 2M Smokehouse 2731 S WW White RD. Open Thursday-Sunday 11 A.m.-4 P.M. or Until Sold out 210.885.9352 2MSmokehouse.com © 2018 KENS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS SAPD investigating social media threat of violence Boerne man witnesses Las Vegas shooting from hotel room VIA bus drivers tells nursing mother to "cover up" Arrest made in hit-and-run that injured teen NEISD releases submissions for Lee High School name change Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know Video shows Las Vegas country music fans take cover amid gunfire Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas #TheLateFeed: Violence ends with driver slamming into fighters More Stories How to stop robocalls and protect yourself from scams Feb. 2, 2018, 10:28 p.m. Southwest ISD says student attack in viral video… Feb. 2, 2018, 6:19 p.m. KENS 5's Super Bowl Eats recipes Feb. 2, 2018, 9:54 p.m.
