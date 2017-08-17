KENS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Indoor Golf and Entertainment!

X-Golf

KENS 12:57 PM. CDT August 17, 2017

The Texas heat is no joke! If you love to golf but can’t stand the heat, then head out to X-Golf.

X-Golf San Antonio

Opening Tomorrow!

115 N. Loop 1604 E.

Suite #1100

210.446.1783

xgolfsanantonio.com

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories