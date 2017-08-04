KENS
Close

How to Wear Mixed Patterns

Style Buzz

KENS 12:17 PM. CDT August 04, 2017

Like keeping track of how many calories you've had, limiting the number of prints in one outfit is no fun at all... But how much is too much?

 

Style Buzz

For More Information on Products & Tips

aliciaartista.com

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories