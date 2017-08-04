How to Wear Mixed Patterns

Like keeping track of how many calories you've had, limiting the number of prints in one outfit is no fun at all... But how much is too much?
Style Buzz
For More Information on Products & Tips
aliciaartista.com
© 2017 KENS-TV
Style Buzz
Like keeping track of how many calories you've had, limiting the number of prints in one outfit is no fun at all... But how much is too much?
Style Buzz
For More Information on Products & Tips
aliciaartista.com
© 2017 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs