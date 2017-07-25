KENS
Close

Guiding Today's Youth

Guiding Youth

KENS 11:45 AM. CDT July 25, 2017

Third coast rhythm project presents a buffet of international and nationally acclaimed rhythm masters in a 4-day extravaganza of American tap dance and contemporary percussive arts.

 

Third Coast Rhythm Project Festival

Classes Open to The Public

July 27th - July 30th

Earle Cobb Dance Studio

Jazzed on Tap

Jo Long Theatre for The Performing Arts

July 29th @ 8:00 P.M.

210.348.8005

thirdcoastrhythm.com

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories