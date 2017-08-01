KENS
Close

Guidance To Families In Loss

Loss Of Life Advocates

KENS 11:30 AM. CDT August 01, 2017

Losing our loved ones is never easy. Some of us are too shattered to deal with what's next.

We offer a free Complimentary call of 30 minute to see how best we can assist you and your loved one.

 

210.802.2224

lossoflifeadvocates.com

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories