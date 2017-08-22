KENS
Close

Great Day SA Sports

Great Day Sports

KENS 12:06 PM. CDT August 22, 2017

Brandon Roddy has the latest and greatest in sports and your Great Day Replay!

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories