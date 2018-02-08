Get Your Biscuits While They're Hot!

It’s opening day for the San Antonio Rodeo, and you know what that means…. Delicious food in every corner! Savannah Louie is giving you the inside scoop over at the Chuck Wagon Pioneer Biscuit’s station!
© 2018 KENS-TV
Chuck Wagon Pioneer Biscuits
It’s opening day for the San Antonio Rodeo, and you know what that means…. Delicious food in every corner! Savannah Louie is giving you the inside scoop over at the Chuck Wagon Pioneer Biscuit’s station!
© 2018 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs