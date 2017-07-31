KENS
Close

Ford Holiday River Parade

Ford Holiday River Parade

KENS 11:41 AM. CDT July 31, 2017

It is one of the best parades all year and you are going to love this years Ford Holiday River Parade.

 

210.227.4262

thesanantonioriverwalk.com

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories