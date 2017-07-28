KENS
Close

Flash Those Pearly Whites!

Power Swabs

KENS 12:03 PM. CDT July 28, 2017

We're smiling cause it's Friday... But there's another reason to flash those pearly whites!

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories