Exceptional Childcare!

We teamed up with the San Antonio food bank to create a program called Million Summer Meals to make sure no child goes hungry during the school break. Other friends of ours have joined in on this partnership, one of them is Country Home Learning Center.

Country Home Learning Center

8 San Antonio Locations

Get A Free Campus Tour When You

Donate to Million Summer Meals for Kids

countryhomelearningcenter.com

© 2017 KENS-TV