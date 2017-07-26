KENS
Close

Drop Those Pounds Without The Sweat!

Slimedica

KENS 12:18 PM. CDT July 26, 2017

Are you looking for a successful weight loss program that will give you drastic results?

 

Slimedica

14615 San Pedro Ave. Suite 120

210-971-4000

slimedica.com

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories