Close Drop Those Pounds Without The Sweat! Slimedica KENS 12:18 PM. CDT July 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Are you looking for a successful weight loss program that will give you drastic results? Slimedica14615 San Pedro Ave. Suite 120210-971-4000slimedica.com © 2017 KENS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Officer shot during struggle with suspect, shooter dead 82-year-old attacked, left for dead Celebrate McDelivery Day with free McDonald's merchandise Execution for S.A. killer set for July 27 ICE raids southwest-side stash house Billboard blunder? Educator says sign sends wrong message SAPD chief, NISD superintendent speak out against 'bathroom bill' in Austin Best friend of hospitalized immigrant speaks out Hot Truck Tragedy: KENS 5 Eyewitness News team coverage - 7/24/17 @ 5 p.m. Be prepared: Saturday expected to hit 105 More Stories Northside ISD superintendent says there's no need… Jul 26, 2017, 10:28 p.m. ICE, Homeland Security ask for help investigating… Jul 26, 2017, 7:07 p.m. S.A. bridal boutique shut down for failure to pay… Jul 26, 2017, 9:27 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs