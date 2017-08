San Antonio is known for coming together for good causes. This morning we're going to talk about an organization that's been serving our city for over 120 years!

The Malik Rose Bowl, Presented by Energy Transfer Partners

Bowl & Barrel

17619 La Cantera Parkway

Today, 6 PM To 10 PM

210.352.2000

salvationarmysatx.org

© 2017 KENS-TV