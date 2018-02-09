KENS
Close

Dinner, Drinks, and Movies!

Alamo Drafthouse

KENS 12:56 PM. CST February 09, 2018

It’s going to be a busy weekend in the city, so if you're looking to relax and feast a little, the Alamo Draft house is the perfect place! Savannah is here to tell you about some new menu items and upcoming events!

Alamodrafthouse.com

 

 

 

© 2018 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories