From their signature fireplace to their handcrafted pastries, La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe is sure to hit the spot!

La Madeleine Bakery & Cafe

Live Oak Grand Opening

8134 Agora Parkway #100

Opens Today!

6:30 A.M. - 10:00 P.M.

lamadeleine.com



© 2017 KENS-TV