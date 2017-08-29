Close Celebrate Dental Celebrate Dental KENS 12:08 PM. CDT August 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST If you're on a quest for the perfect smile but convinced you can't afford it. Then you're going to want to listen to this! $99 monthly deal with approved credit! 210.201.1696celebratedental.com © 2017 KENS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Houston business man turns furniture stores into shelters S.A. man using helicopters for rescue mission in Katy RAW: Damage in Rockport's Key Allegro subdivision Family of 6 drowns inside van Portland homeowners send warning KHOU Live Video Army veterans reunited 50 years later by Harvey San Antonio housing thousands of Harvey refugees NEISD Board will consider changing Robert E. Lee High School's name Bexar Co. dropped from flood watch, tropical storm warning More Stories LIVE - President Trump in Corpus Christi: 'We won't… Aug 29, 2017, 11:41 a.m. KENS Cares Disaster Relief: Donate to help Hurricane… May. 1, 2017, 1:46 p.m. S.A. Zoo sends helicopter full of supplies to… Aug 29, 2017, 9:46 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs