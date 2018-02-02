KENS
Close

Breastfeeding 101

Latched Support

KENS 12:09 PM. CST February 02, 2018

Being a mom and nursing your little one can be exhausting, but you dont have to go through it alone. Veronica and Ashley, co-founders of Latched Support, are here to help the transition from couple-hood to parenthood!

Latched Support
Sexy Mama! Ladies Only Event
707 S St Marys St.
February 8th at 11 A.M.-1 P.M.

Monthly Free Breastfeeding Class
Babies 'R' Us @ The Forum
3rd Sunday of the Month
11 A.M.-12 P.M.    
210.504.8015
LatchedSupport.com     

© 2018 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories