Breastfeeding 101

Being a mom and nursing your little one can be exhausting, but you don’t have to go through it alone. Veronica and Ashley, co-founders of Latched Support, are here to help the transition from couple-hood to parenthood!

Latched Support

Sexy Mama! Ladies Only Event

707 S St Marys St.

February 8th at 11 A.M.-1 P.M.

Monthly Free Breastfeeding Class

Babies 'R' Us @ The Forum

3rd Sunday of the Month

11 A.M.-12 P.M.

210.504.8015

LatchedSupport.com

© 2018 KENS-TV