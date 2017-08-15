KENS
Close

Back To School

HEB

KENS 12:40 PM. CDT August 15, 2017

Some kids are back to school, while other's still get to enjoy a few extra days of vacation. If you're still in need of some last minute gear and tasty snacks for your little ones H-E-B has got you covered!

 

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories