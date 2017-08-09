KENS
Close
Weather Alert 9 weather alerts
Close

Back-To-School Fashion

Back To School Style

KENS 11:44 AM. CDT August 09, 2017

While getting good grades is the ultimate goal, any kid will tell you that stepping into the classroom with style is also a must!

Follow Her on Instragram
@christina_coker

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories