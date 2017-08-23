KENS
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Back To School Cool Down

Kona Ice

KENS 11:17 AM. CDT August 23, 2017

Going back to school is about to get more fun to kick off the year we are keeping it cool outside with Kona Ice!

kona-ice.com

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories