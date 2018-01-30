KENS
Close

Baby Proof Ready Before The Big Day!

Sarah halbach

KENS 12:11 PM. CST January 30, 2018

You're pregnant and you're in the nesting phase! So what do you do now?

Pro organizer Sarah Halbach has been there and she's sharing her best tips to prepare for the big arrival!

SarahHalbach.com
@OrganizedBySarah
 

© 2018 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories