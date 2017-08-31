KENS
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Around Town

Around Town

KENS 1:04 PM. CDT August 31, 2017

And now it's time to get you in the know of what's going on.... Around town!

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories