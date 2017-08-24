Close Around Town Around Town KENS 11:53 AM. CDT August 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST And now it's time to get you in the know of what's going on.... Around Town! © 2017 KENS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Harvey Latest: Storm expected to slow down Thursday Morning Forecast Wednesday night forecast 8-23-17 Preparing for Harvey Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits, police investigating East HS coach on leave over forced splits Tracking Harvey: Hurricane Watch issued for Texas coast- 6 p.m. Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits Man dies after slamming car into poll on northeast side Family questions use of deadly force on pets More Stories HURRICANE HARVEY: Upgraded to Category 1 Hurricane… Aug 24, 2017, 7:13 a.m. Driver involved in church bus crash pleads not guilty Aug 24, 2017, 9:38 a.m. Former wildlife refuge manager fighting for nature… Aug 23, 2017, 11:23 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs