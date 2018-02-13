Close Around Town! Around Town KENS 11:55 AM. CST February 13, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST There’s so much to celebrate with Fat Tuesday and Valentine’s Day happening this week – Well, we’ve got you covered with some fun and local events! © 2018 KENS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS SAPD investigating social media threat of violence Boerne man witnesses Las Vegas shooting from hotel room VIA bus drivers tells nursing mother to "cover up" Arrest made in hit-and-run that injured teen NEISD releases submissions for Lee High School name change Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know Video shows Las Vegas country music fans take cover amid gunfire Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas #TheLateFeed: Violence ends with driver slamming into fighters More Stories JCPenney hiring hundreds of stylists in Texas Feb 13, 2018, 12:43 p.m. SA sweethearts compete on Wheel of Fortune's… Feb 12, 2018, 5:50 p.m. Two remain at large after six lead police on wild chase Feb 13, 2018, 7:24 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs