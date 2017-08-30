KENS
Close
Weather Alert 17 weather alerts
Close

A Time To "Wine" Down

GrapeFest

KENS 1:52 PM. CDT August 30, 2017

Have you ever been to Grapevine Texas well you need to check out GrapeFest and the celebration of Texas wines!

 

GrapeFest

September 14th - 17th

Historic Downtown Grapevine, Texas

800.457.6338

grapefest.com

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories