A New Hope

I want to challenge you to join the voices in recovery for the month of September-- any sort of addiction recovery. Thanks to Honda I get to introduce you to Shades of Hope treatment center.
Thank you, Honda, for helping us showcase our Good People!
If you'd like to nominate someone... Email us at goodpeople@kens5.com.
Shades of Hope
402-A Mulberry St
Buffalo Gap, Texas
800.588.4673
shadesofhope.com
© 2017 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs