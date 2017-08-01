Close A Healthy School Year HEB KENS 11:29 AM. CDT August 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST We have some simple and nutritious breakfast ideas for you.heb.com © 2017 KENS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Serviceman's family left without air conditioning Scam victims left broke and brokenhearted S.A. councilmen call on relocation of Confederate monument Deployed Soldier returns to see daughter walk for the first time WATCH: S.A. kid wins basketball competition in front of Michael Jordan, represents Kawhi Alleged S.A. drug dealer in federal court Plano woman found dead on Maryland beach Largest SAPD cadet class in years convenes at training academy Three dead, one injured after being struck by pickup truck Texas 'campus carry' law expanding to community colleges More Stories I-37 lane closures, backups reported after south-side crash Aug. 1, 2017, 1:27 p.m. Northeast-side daycare catches fire, no injuries reported Aug. 1, 2017, 10:58 a.m. Bulverde Road closed on both sides for possible gas leak Aug. 1, 2017, 10:08 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs