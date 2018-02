The 2018 Spurs Tournament Series is coming up and if there's an athlete in your family that's ready to play at an elite level of competition in first-class facilities, this is their chance! Sign up now by going to SpursTournamentSeries.com

2018 Spurs Tournament Series

Save $25 By Using Promo Code

Earlyspur Until Feb 16th

210.328.0212

SpursTournamentSeries.com

© 2018 KENS-TV