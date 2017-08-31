KENS
A Cure Is Our Finish Line

Walk For PKD

KENS 1:06 PM. CDT August 31, 2017

The San Antonio Walk for PKD.

 

San Antonio Walk For PKD

Op Schnabel Park

9606 Bandera Rd

Saturday, Sept. 9th

7:30 A.M. - Registration

9:15 A.M. - Walk

1.800.PKD.CURE

walkforpkd.org/sanantonio

