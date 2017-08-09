Santikos to open theater, bowling alley and more in Cibolo

SAN ANTONIO – Cibolo is getting a new Santikos theater and family-fun entertainment center!

Santikos Entertainment announced on Wednesday the plans for the new location at the southeast corner of Interstate 35 and Wiederstein Road in Cibolo.

The venue will include a full range of theater and family entertainment amenities including bowling, a high energy sports bar, as well as a restaurant and arcade facilities. The new theater will include the latest in laser digital technology, Dolby ATMOS sound systems, and luxury recliner seating.

“John Santikos was a pioneer in the development of theater and family entertainment venues in San Antonio, and this new location will carry forward that spirit of grandeur and innovation,” said Santikos Entertainment CEO, David Holmes.

Founded in 1911, San Antonio-based Santikos Entertainment currently operates eight movie theatres locally, with 103 screens and more than 17,000 seats.

“The Santikos business model is unique in that the economic benefits from the operation of our theaters are channeled back into the community through contributions, programs and grants benefiting local charities, administered by the San Antonio Area Foundation,” Holmes said.

There is no word on when the venue would open.

