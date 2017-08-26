Santikos, Alamo Drafthouse offers free movies to Harvey evacuees

Movies - Generic (Photo: Custom)

SAN ANTONIO – Two Texas movie theater chains are offering free movies to those who were displaced from their homes because of Tropical Storm Harvey.

Santikos Entertainment posted to their Facebook page on Friday stating the best seats will be available for any movie in all Santikos theatres to Gulf Coast residents displaced from their homes.

The offer for free tickets will run from Aug. 26 to Aug. 31 and you must show a valid picture ID to select your seat. The offer is extended to residents of Calhoun, Jackson, San Patricio, Refugio, Matagorda, Brazoria, Victoria, Nueces, Aransas, Wharton and Kleberg counties.

“We recognize that this is a difficult time for families who have been displaced as a result of this storm.” said David Holmes, CEO of Santikos Entertainment. “Disaster assistance was one of the many causes Mr. Santikos chose to support, so we are pleased to offer a free movie during this difficult time.”

Alamo Drafthouse is also offering free admission for Harvey evacuees from Aug. 26 to Aug. 31 at any San Antonio, Laredo and New Braunfels location.

The drafthouse posted on their Facebook page stating the offer is for first run films only and it does not apply to special engagements or private events. All late comer, take & text, and age policies apply.

