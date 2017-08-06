The San Antonio Film Festival is showcasing movies from local filmmakers. It also serves to highlight how San Antonio is embracing the film industry.

“I'm here for a movie called My First Miracle,” said Quinton Aaron, one of several actors in town for the festival.

Aaron, who is best known for his role in The Blind Side starring Sandra Bullock was in town to promote his new flick. The San Antonio Film Festival highlights how the Alamo City is providing more and more incentives to attract the movie business.

Aaron also shared details about his new movie.

“It’s a heart-warming film about a girl diagnosed with blood cancer. She’s of mixed race, so it’s hard for her to find a donor that’s the same mix as her,” he said.

According to FilmSanAntonio.com, there's a 7.5 percent film incentive, free city film permits, and a one-stop shop film commission being offered.

Interesting in filming in San Antonio? Head over to SAFilm.com.

