Robert Lee cites Black Lives Matter, Women's March in fight against racism

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 4:50 AM. CDT August 28, 2017

Robert Wright Lee IV, a descendant of Confederate general Robert E. Lee, took the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.

In a short speech in which he introduced the mother of Heather Heyer, one of the victims that was killed in the attacks at Charlottesville, Lee addressed his family lineage and cited Black Lives Matter and the Women's March as examples of ways to fight racism and white supremacy.

To see his VMA appearance, watch the video below:

(Can't see the video? Click here.)

