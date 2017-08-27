Robert Lee cites Black Lives Matter, Women's March in fight against racism

Robert Wright Lee IV speaks onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

Robert Wright Lee IV, a descendant of Confederate general Robert E. Lee, took the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.

In a short speech in which he introduced the mother of Heather Heyer, one of the victims that was killed in the attacks at Charlottesville, Lee addressed his family lineage and cited Black Lives Matter and the Women's March as examples of ways to fight racism and white supremacy.

"I call on all of us with privilege and power to confront racism and white supremacy head-on" - Robert Lee IV #VMAs pic.twitter.com/ko4SM9VnaU — MTV (@MTV) August 28, 2017

