A Place To Begin Again

Seeking a place to call home, to feel at peace with, after experiencing domestic violence is difficult. Thanks to Honda this week's Good People are making sure to create new beginnings for women and their children.

Magdalena House Gala

September 30, 2017, 6 pm

La Cantera Resort

210.561.0505

maghouse.org

