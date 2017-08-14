Paige on return to WWE: 'Hopefully in the next couple months'

Photo courtesy WWE (Photo: Custom)

WWE superstar and San Antonio resident Paige has been out of action and off television for well over a year.

But a recent interview provided a spark in fans' minds that she may not be far off from returning after saying that she'd return "soon."

On Monday night, Paige was one of the many celebrity bowlers at the Malik Rose Bowl Tournament at Bowl and Barrel at the Rim. The event benefited the Salvation Army's Emergency Family Shelter.

KENS 5's Chelsey Hernandez got a chance to talk to Paige about the rumors of her imminent return.

Alright @RealPaigeWWE FANS @JaviPerezKENS5 also wanted to know when she's returning to TV... Here you go!!! pic.twitter.com/vL2N0pSFqW — Chelsey Hernandez TV (@ChelseyKENS5) August 15, 2017

(Can't see the tweet? Click here.)

"Hopefully within the next couple of months, fingers crossed," Paige said. "Now I have to get cleared by WWE doctors."

With SummerSlam on Sunday, it won't be until January when the Road to Wrestlemania kicks off with the Royal Rumble. So, if true, Paige's return could give the women's division on Raw or Smackdown a shot in the arm and open up new stories to be told before the most important part of the pro wrestling calendar.

We'll be waiting with bated breath to see how quickly Paige returns, which brand she'll join, and what WWE decides to do with her when she's ready.

