Over 15 San Antonio-area theaters participate in MoviePass

SAN ANTONIO – One week ago MoviePass unveiled a new subscription price of $9.95 a month and now, over 15 San Antonio-area movie theaters participate in the service.

This subscription service from the co-founder of Netflix could be just the ticket to get you into all the latest blockbuster, especially after the price just dropped dramatically last week.

RELATED | One movie a day for $9.95 a month? MoviePass seems too good to be true

Subscribers to MoviePass pay a monthly fee of $9.95 and can visit anyone of 4,000 affiliated theaters and watch one film a day. The cost is about $1 more ($8.65) than the average movie ticket in the U.S. last year, based on data from the National Association of Theater Owners.

The San Antonio-area movie theaters participating in MoviePass include:

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Westlakes

Alamo Drafthouse Park North

AMC Rivercenter 9

Cinemark McCreless Market

Cinemark Movies 16 San Antonio

City Base Cinemas

Huebner Oaks Stadium 14 & RPX

Regal Alamo Quarry Stadium 14

Regal Cinemas Cielo Vista Stadium 18 & RPX

Regal Fiesta Stadium 16 Theatres

Regal Live Oak Stadium 18

Regal Northwoods 14

Santikos Bijou

Santikos Embassy 14

Santikos Mayan Palace 14

Santikos Northwest 14

Santikos Rialto Cinema Bar and Grill

Santikos Silverado 16 Theatre

When you sign up, MoviePass sends you a card within five to seven business days. Then you download the service's app on either iPhone or Android devices to find nearby theater showtimes.

You can receive a ticket two ways: either as an e-ticket popping up within the app, or the service loads funds to your account and you pay through your MoviePass card. In both cases, you check in at the box office to claim your ticket.

For more information, you can visit their website at https://www.moviepass.com/.

© 2017 KENS-TV