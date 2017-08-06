New 21+ movie theatre in Seattle changes the way you watch movies

Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square is the only theatre in Washington to offer full, seatside service to every luxurious, reclining lounger.

SEATTLE - You can choose your own seat, butter your own popcorn, then watch a film on a curved screen with wraparound sound, all while enjoying seat-side service from a full kitchen at the brand-new Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square.

The state-of-the art theatre opens Thursday afternoon with a showing of "Atomic Blonde."

The experience begins with a touchscreen, where you select your seat. Their self-service butter stations are waiting next to the bar and lounge just steps away. When you fold into your seat, you'll be enveloped by a luxury lounger that reclines and offers a heating option.

The ergonomic chairs also include a magic button that is a direct connection to the kitchen, a full-service restaurant that includes gourmet appetizers, salads, pizzas, sandwiches, even high-end desserts. Servers will bring whatever you like during the movie directly to you.

And because it's 21 and over, there's a full bar at your fingertips, too.

Cinemark's James Meredith says it's the only theatre in Washington with full, seat-side service to every chair.

And, he says, the sound system will knock your socks off.

"It completely wraps around you and pulls you into the movie. You actually feel like you're playing a role," James says.

And sure they'll show the usual blockbusters. But they'll also feature off-the-beaten path arthouse films, even plays, musicals, operas and concerts.

The place offers so much, James says, you may want to live there.

"You probably could. Yes! And it would be a very comfortable living if you did."

