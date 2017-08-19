Music, brews and foods highlight TEDxSA Blues & BBQ Bash

TEDxSanAntonio held its first big outdoor event Saturday, combining music, barbecue and stimulating conversation in a laid back atmosphere.

The TEDxSA Blues & BBQ Bash featured a variety of musicians and local BBQ food truck favorites and was hosted by Burleson Yard Beer Garden on the near-east side of downtown San Antonio.

TED conferences have spread across the country in recent years on the strength of a pervasive web presence for the movement's short talk videos. The San Antonio TED events are independently produced with a local flavor in mind.

An event at the Witte Museum last fall drew hundreds are participants for a day filled with talks on stage. A similar event is planned again this November at the Witte, with tickets going on sale soon at TEDxSanAntonio.com.

