Lou Diamond Phillips to debut new film at S.A. Film Festival

SAN ANTONIO – Well-known actor of La Bamba Lou Diamond Phillips will be in San Antonio this weekend promoting his latest movie showing at the 23rd annual San Antonio Film Festival.

Phillips stars in Created Equal along with Les Miserables and Grease Live star Aaron Tveit and Devious Maids actress Edy Ganem. The film is directed by Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit director, Bill Duke.

Created Equal is a legal thriller that follows Tveit’s Thomas Reilly who is a cocky, up-and-coming attorney who begrudgingly takes on a case for Ganem’s Sister Alejandra Batista, who is desperate to become a priest in the Catholic Church.

The film is based off a novel written by Roger A. Brown, who serves as Executive Producer of the film, and explores how having a higher purpose can be life changing. Created Equal gives a view of the stained-glass ceiling that exists for women in the Catholic Church without actually taking sides.

So far the film has garnered awards throughout the film festival circuit. It won two Sunscreen Film Festival Awards for Best Actor (Tveit) and Best Director (Duke). Created Equal was also nominated for Imagen Awards for Best Actor – Feature Film (Phillips) and Best Actress – Featured Film (Ganem).

Phillips will speak with KENS 5 on Friday about his work with Created Equal.

The film will premiere at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Tobin Center. The San Antonio Film Festival runs from Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 6.

For more information on the San Antonio Film Festival and the full list of films, visit http://safilm.com/.

