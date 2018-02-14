How not to lose your kids at the rodeo

If you’re thinking about the rodeo with your kids, you might imagine ranch animals, fair food, rides. But there’s something more important to think about before you leave home.

What would you and your kids do if your kids got lost?

KENS 5’s Sue Calberg talks to parents and kids at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo to see if parents have a plan if they ever have to wrangle the little ones.

© 2018 KENS-TV