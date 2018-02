The underrated part of every night at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is little kids going for the Mutton Bustin’ Title.

We’ll be tracking this part of the rodeo every night on KENS 5 and providing highlights.

Check out the highlights from Day 1, which included Elizabeth Ortiz of Castroville taking home the gold.

She gave it her all, and that’s why she won!

