Donnie Culpepper claims Sunday's Mutton Bustin' crown at San Antonio Rodeo

On the third day of Mutton Bustin' action, the competition was nearly too close to call.

With a score of 87.5, Donnie Culpepper from Sylvester, Georgia claimed the top spot. It was a strong showing from the young cowgirls, with the extra half-point vaulting Culpepper to victory at the AT&T Center.

Check back at KENS5.com for highlights from every night of Mutton Bustin’ at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

