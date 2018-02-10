Carson Mullins wins Mutton Bustin' title at San Antonio Rodeo on Saturday

Little Carson Mullins says that he wants to grow up to be a rodeo star. He's well on his way after his performance in the Mutton Bustin' competition at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on Saturday night.

Mullins scored an 84 on a night when Javier Delgado set the pace early with a score that nobody thought could be beat, but Mullins somehow pulled it off.

Congratulations to Mullins.

© 2018 KENS-TV