Carson Mullins wins Mutton Bustin' title at San Antonio Rodeo on Saturday

Little Carson Mullins says that he wants to grow up to be a rodeo star. He's well on his way after his performance in the Mutton Bustin' competition at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on Saturday night.
Mullins scored an 84 on a night when Javier Delgado set the pace early with a score that nobody thought could be beat, but Mullins somehow pulled it off.
Congratulations to Mullins.
