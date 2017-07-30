King William Fair director wins top state honors

The director of Fiesta's King William Fair took home top state honors. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - The King William Fair is a Fiesta favorite for many, and now the historic party has an honor to brag about.

The fair's director was honored as the top professional in the state by the Texas Festivals & Events Association.

Zet Baer accepted the "Professional of the Year Award" in Fort Worth over the weekend from the association.

He appeared in a KENS 5 story about the King William Parade in April.

