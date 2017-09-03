Donald Fagen and the Nightflyers cancel show following death of Walter Becker

Donald Fagen performs of Steely Dan onstage at Beacon Theatre on October 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images) (Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – Donald Fagen and the Nightflyers cancelled their show at the Majestic Theatre following the death of Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker on Sunday.

The Majestic Theatre wrote on their Facebook page their performance scheduled for Sunday night was canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase for ticket holders.

For more information on refunds, contact Ticketmaster 800.745.3000 or ticketmaster.com.

