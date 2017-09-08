Neighborhood Eats: Making the most of Mo BQ

SAN ANTONIO - Moses Moreno was living the life: Executive position at a major San Antonio based credit union, a wonderful wife who is a pediatrician and a great family life complete with dream vacations. That's all he needed, right?

Not exactly.

His high-powered job didn't bring him the happiness connected to barbecuing.

"I was a financial advisor for 22 years with one of the largest credit unions in town," Moreno said. "I loved to barbecue and smoke meat and kept saying one day I'm going to do it. I'm going to do it."

A shift at his former employer gave him the push he needed. Last August started working on bringing Mo BQ to fruition. The only thing Moses took with him was business experience and a bible verse his mother gave him on a paperweight.

"Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord, whose confidence is in him." Jeremiah 17:7 The verse is painted on the side of his food truck. That and the business' name.

Mo BQ is his nickname Mo and BBQ minus a "B" because he said it sounded better. It's what family and friends were calling his grilled food anyway.

"I was the family cook. So when we went to the beach I was the one barbecuing." He said.

His cousin Armando Torres tossed his career with the state of Texas to the side too. The two are business partners. They put MO BQ on the road in November.

"It's kinda the Mexican backyard barbecue," Moreno said.

They've got brisket, pulled pork and sausage, cream corn as well as rice and beans for BBQ plates.

The menu also caters to the Tex-Mex kid in a customer with smoked comfort food.

"The quesadillas. Quesadillas are really not barbecue but you through some brisket and sausage in there with bell peppers and onions," He said. "You have a quesadilla but it has barbecue in there."

Neighborhood Eats had the quesadilla stuffed with brisket. They also come with pulled pork and sausage. The quesadillas were good especially with the ranch based sriracha sauce.

Their sandwich variety follows the same pattern of smoked BBQ meat. They served us the Mo Boy: Brisket, sausage and BBQ sauce on a freshly toasted bun. Que Rico!

Mo BQ also makes a gordo sandwich that's quite popular.

"This gordo is made by two gordos in the truck," Moreno joked.

He finished Neighborhood Eats off with their loaded fries: French fries sandwiched between cheese, crowned with pulled pork, a special sauce, and jalapenos. Que Rico!

Nothing to do but drink their delicious ice tea and go back for seconds!

