Neighborhood Eats Rodeo Edition: Unusual SA Rodeo grub

Lobster tacos are not the usual fare of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - Prying that turkey leg out of your hand at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo may not be as hard as you think. Forget the conventional and go for the unusual.

The rodeo's food court is filled with choices not commonly associated with the event. Bobby Hoopingarrner wanted to bring yet another unique item to his menu at Hoops Street Food.

He isn't sure he can top his 'Whole hog hoagie': Smoked sausage, pulled pork, bacon and coleslaw on a six inch hoagie.

"Man I just thought the bologna would be the bomb for the rodeo," Hoopingarner said. "I mean everybody loves bologna right?"

For Neighborhood Eats, bologna stirs up childhood and college memories. Hoopingarner wanted to demonstrate he isn't full of--well--bologna. He's selling a thick cut of German bologna with grilled onions, lettuce and tomato on a bun. It's good!

Gator on a stick

Big G's is no stranger to novel cuisine on its menu. A customer favorite is their fried gator on a stick.

"It's Louisiana farmed raised gator tail," Tyler Warman said.

Warman serves up the alligator to customers all the time for $17. He said the gator is dipped in a tempura batter and deep fried for three minutes. ¡Qué rico!

The gator is good without adding sauce. Of course, that's always an option to enhance the taste.

Lobster tacos

Kevin Sullivan came all the way from Boston to bring a truly welcomed culinary choice to the rodeo: Lobster tacos.

New England Lobster and Chowder serves a small menu of fresh Maine Lobster variations.

Neighborhood Eats sampled the Lobster tacos: Lobster stirred in Kevin's yum yum (Code name for secret sauce) sauce, cabbage and an avocado lime sauce served in a deep fried tortilla. ¡Qué rico!

Fried Peanut Butter and Jelly

Wurs 5 sells corn in a cup, corn dogs, funnel cakes and fried PB &J. According to the employees, the fried edible which looks like a round empanada is a hit.

Children and adults are fans of the packaged Smucker's PB & J sandwich dipped in funnel cake mix, deep fried and sprinkled with powered sugar. Neighborhood Eats found this to be a tasty surprise!

If you have another suggestion for Marvin send him an email (Mhurst@kens5.com), tweet (@Mhurstkens5) or post it on his Facebook page. #KENS5EATS

