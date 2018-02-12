Neighborhood Eats Rodeo Edition: Tacos for tuition

Neighborhood Eats was provided with a rodeo edition taste test of the chicken and beef fajita tacos. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - The Van De Walle Fajita Corral opened with a purpose 32 years ago.

Meals with a mission. Food for fundraising. Tacos for tuition.

"We're all about raising money for kids," Shannon Joy said. "It's all about the scholarship fund."

Joy is with the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. She said all of the proceeds from their huge tent go to fund students' education.

Hundreds of volunteers help run the food fundraiser that started in a 12 X 12 tent. Fair food, as well as chicken and beef fajita tacos, have helped raise $3 million over the years.

"We grill the Fajita to a very medium rare. Then, we cool it and slice it," Joy said. "The Van De Walle family created a marinade that we actually boil the sliced Fajita in the marinade before it is served."

Neighborhood Eats was provided with a rodeo edition taste test of the chicken and beef fajita tacos. How we craved onions and peppers to go with these. Still, they are not a bad eat.

The chopped beef potato, on the other hand, is a winner. Topped with brisket the spud is waiting for customers to add sour cream, cheese and lather in a little butter for consumption. Can't go wrong with this one.

