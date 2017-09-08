Neighborhood Eats: Malik's Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks

SAN ANTONIO - Inside of a huge bus with the name familiar to San Antonio Spur fans, there's food all about a classic Philadelphia edible.

Malik's Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks brings east coast flavor to the Alamo City on wheels.

"Oh this is Philly all the way and then some," Robert Rose said.

Robert moved to San Antonio in 2003 to help with his cousin's restaurants. His cousin is former San Antonio Spur Malik Rose.

Malik closed down his businesses, but Robert's mouth watered for another business.

He thought the taste of their native Philadelphia was perfect for San Antonio and Malik's Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks was born three years ago.

"He couldn't find a Cheesesteak that he really liked," McKayla Rose said.

Robert's wife McKayla helps run the business. She said the response to their food was great.

In fact, the demand outgrew the 23 feet food truck. They increased their serving capacity with a 40-foot bus.

The tour bus comes from Georgia and was converted into a fully functional eatery. Robert and McKayla's father transformed the bus into the current food bus.

On March 11, opened "Big Blue" at their storefront property at 2301 San Pedro Avenue.

The property is called the Rose Bush because that is what the couple has affectionately labeled nearly every place they've lived.

"It was instilled in me to do this the right way even when my cousin Malik had it. The way he did it,"' Robert said. "I took that and kept rolling with it."

Malik's Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks serves suped up fries and cheesesteaks sandwiches.

"We don't consider it fast food," McKayla said. "We're making your food from the potatoes to the the steak to melting the cheese."

Robert, 30, believes their product could give his hometown a run for the money because the ribeye steak is just better.

"I mean we're in cattle country. so, I believe that we're selling an even better product," he said.

His 27-year-old wife said their food has become so popular customers can almost expect a line.

She recalled videos of their food that have gone viral on their Facebook page. Some of the videos have garnered more than four million views.

The couple said the food has also grabbed the taste buds of celebrity clients like certain San Antonio Spurs who shall remain nameless (Hint: One is retired and used to wear the number 21. The other guy is a force on the court and wears number 2. That's all I'm saying.)

The menu boasts six cheesesteak sandwiches including a vegetarian option. Customers can also grab five varieties of fresh fries.

Neighborhood Eats got served a heavy tray of options starting with 'The Malik.' Our version came with extra meat, cheese whiz, mozzarella and white American cheeses on Amoroso bread (Part of the real cheesesteak foundation). Que Rico!

The Pizza fries are freshly cut potatoes seasoned, covered in homemade marinara sauce and dripping with mozzarella cheese. Delicious!

The Philly Fries were even better. The freshly sliced seasoned taters come covered in ribeye steak, cheese, bacon, onions and a side of Ranch dressing. Que Rico!

Filled with steak, mushrooms, onions, cream and American cheeses made the richly flavored 'The Philadelphian' a delight to eat.

According to the Rose, they custom cook their sandwich per the customer's request. Some patrons even add bacon to their cheesesteak.

For a little variety, the Rose Bush allows one food truck a day to park on the property.

