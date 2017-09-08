Neighborhood Eats: El plato del Los Spurs

SAN ANTONIO - There's only one basketball team for San Antonio to cheer for at the AT&T Center. But when it comes to food, the fans have choices...

Premium seat holders get a chance to dine at a restaurant quality setting known as Saddles and Spurs. It's run by restaurant and catering company Levy restaurants.

Chef Manuel Arredondo uses his vast restaurant background to help the company run the premium level eating facility. The chef has created dining for former President George H.W. Bush.

"We work with fresh ingredients. Everything is high quality so we offer our fans the very that we can offer," Arredondo said.

Premium ticket holders consume everything from Texas beef tenderloin to edibles designed specifically for a basketball series.

Neighborhood Eats sampled the Texas Showdown Nachos for the Spurs vs Houston Rocket series. The dish is dedicated to both teams. Houston's side is melted white cheddar cheese over grilled shrimp,avacado and nachos.

The San Antonio side of the series specific snack is Carne Asada over nachos with sour cream and jalapenos. Off the court, In this case only, both sides are winners.

Off the court, In this case only, both sides are winners.

The sampling also brought Neighborhood Eats shrimp cocktail in spicy tomato sauce and a dash of citrus, flatbread pizza cooked in an Italian brick oven and a tasty margarita (Premium white tequila, lime juice, grapefruit and jalapeno slices). Que Rico!

Custom menu options change with the on court series.

Aramark at the AT&T Center is just creative. Chef Tony Domingue gets to play with food options for fans. The Louisiana native has a hand for shaking up great choices for fans.

"Come up to the Big Spur," He said.

You'll find him and his crew throughout the home of the Spurs serving their popular double pig: Mac and cheese, pulled pork and bacon topped with fried onions. It's good!

For the Spurs/Rockets games, they've made a special stack of snacks for fan foodies. Inspired for the Rocket fans or anyone who will indulge in a pound fries, green Chile chicken, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo and more queso.

Que Rico!

Equally as good is the chicharonnes, brisket, queso fresco, queso bravo and pico de gallo.

They also do specialty hotdogs, hugely popular popcorn, Mexican fruit cups and more.

