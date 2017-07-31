Why You Shouldn't Post Vacation Pics While on Vacation
You should think twice before posting vacation pictures on social media while you're on vacation, no matter how many comments and 'likes' you collect. It's an invitation for burglars that no one is home. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.
KENS 11:13 AM. CDT July 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sunday night forecast
-
Stolen stuff
-
Three dead, one injured after being struck by pickup truck
-
Teen hospitalized after being shot at party near Leon Springs
-
VERIFY: DO cyclists have to stop at red lights and stop signs?
-
1 yr anniversary of deadly hot air balloon crash, victims family fights for change
-
San Antonio family goes viral for heart-warming reason
-
Photo shows panhandler's cash
-
2nd annual 'Appreciation Sunday' honors area's first responders
-
Man hospitalized after being shot on west side
More Stories
-
Heavy rain, strong winds hit hard on the northeast sideJul 30, 2017, 11:17 a.m.
-
‘He's doing relatively well': Chief McManus on…Jul 31, 2017, 11:11 a.m.
-
S.A. family adorably wears helmets in solidarity…Jul 31, 2017, 7:34 a.m.